Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Christian Bale and other Hollywood action icons who went fully nude on screen Nudity is nothing new to Hollywood movies, and it's not only observed in horror movies or Oscar-winning dramas, but action movies have also seen their fair share of actors posing in the buff. In fact, more than the leading ladies, several action icons have stripped down to their birthday suit, some of them being bonafide superstars and all being certified A-listers.