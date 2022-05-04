Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Salman Khan's sister didn't invite her bestie Katrina Kaif to the party?

Eid is always a big affair in Bollywood. 's sister Arpita Khan always organises an Eid party which is attended by many big celebrities. This year too, Arpita Khan and held a bash at their luxurious home and we saw many celebrities like , , Siddharth Malhotra, and others in attendance. Shehnaaz Gill was also invited by the Khan family. In fact, the surprise entry was that of . The actress who generally keeps bay from Bollywood parties was spotted arriving at Bhaijaan's Eid celebrations. But guess who went missing from Arpita Khan's Eid celebrations? Her bestie . Also Read - Aprita Khan Eid Bash: Amid breakup rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make an appearance together; fans say, 'Wapas pyaar hogaya' [Watch Video]

Was Katrina Kaif not invited to the bash? Katrina Kaif, who got married to in December last year, has been a constant at Arpita Khan's Eid celebrations. She is said to be best friends with Arpita and we have often seen the two ladies bonding at events. However, this year, she did not attend the event. Is this because she did not invite any of the Khans to her wedding? Well, before any horses go running in your head, let us tell you that there is no bad blood between the Khans and Kaif. The actress flew off to an undisclosed location yesterday and thus she was not in the city. That explains her absence from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. It is rumoured that she flew off to Delhi to be with husband Vicky Kaushal as he is shooting for his next in the capital. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are soon to be seen together in Tiger 3 and they allegedly share a past too. But all is well between Khans and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who were attended Arpita Khan's Eid party were and , , , , and daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza and many others. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi was also present.