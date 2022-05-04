Eid 2022 just went by, yesterday, 3rd May, and no prizes for guessing that those who celebrate the festival left no stone unturned to making elaborate preparations while those who don’t, still enjoyed partaking in the festivities or simply visit their friends who’re traditionally linked to Eid. Similarly, our Bollywood celebs also made plans this Eid, with Arpita Khan and husband 's Eid party being the talk of the town. The stars descended in full force on the couple's Eid celebration, with everybody from (but obviously), , , , and Shehnaaz Gill to Tabu, , , , , Genelia D'Souza and more making a beeline for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's grand Eid bash. Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Sushmita Sen wins hearts with THIS gesture but netizens wonder what's wrong with her face [Watch Video]

Of course, no Bollywood party, Eid or otherwise, can be complete without the fashion police having their eyes trained at who's wearing what. While most of the celebs who attended were praised for their striking attires. Deepika Padukone received particularly lavish comments for her lush black kurta that not only looked absolutely gorgeous, befitting a beauty like her, but also fit right in with the theme of the evening. However, Ranveer, being Ranveer, went for a completely left-of-field choice as we've now grown accustomed to from him. Also Read - Beast: Thalapathy Vijay starrer all set for OTT premiere; here's when and where you can watch it

The star chose an oversized-fit, drop-shoulder, multi-coloured, Hawaiian-style shirt, paired with loose pants and a pink hat and sunglasses. No prizes fir guessing that both the fashion police and netizens and general were quick to pounce on Ranveer Singh, massively trolling the actor with comments like, “He is going to an EID party or is he on a Maldives vacation,” and “Is ranveer going for a beach party?” Another user wrote: “Joining an Eid party or going to a circus,” while other comments read: “You have not made any effort to get ready for the Eid party.. just walk away,” and “This outfit of yours is the most rubbish for an Eid party.” Also Read - Fans trip on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's candid clicks from Arpita Khan's Eid party; say, 'please marry each other'

Watch Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's entrance at Arpita Khan's Eid party below and check out the comments below:

Well, Ranveer has his idiosyncratic style and we're glad he owns it like a boss regardless where he goes.