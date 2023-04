Star kids always make it to the headlines. Be it Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan or Nysa Devgn - they grab a lot of attention all the time. This time around it is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his presence felt at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid celebrations. He came in solo for the party and looked dapper in a velvet ethnic blazer. His messy hair look made him look extremely charming. Netizens are quite impressed with how Ibrahim Ali Khan behaved with the media. Also Read - Arpita Sharma Eid bash: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and more celebs make heads turn with their style as they attend the party

Ibrahim Ali Khan wins over all with his charm

As the video of Ibrahim Ali Khan went viral, quite a few netizens commented stating that he is a ditto copy of his father Saif Ali Khan. Fans simply could not stop gushing over the resemblance that he shares with his father. Some all called him 'well-behaved' as he sweetly posed for the paparazzi, pulled adaab and even said thank you while leaving. A comment on the video read, "Love the “Adaab” grandson of late Nawab Pataudi (Saif is the new nawab I guess)". Another comment read, "Exactly like Saif...splcy d way he puts his hand on his chest to say thank u." Many said that he is hero material and he should come in movies. Some even joked that Saif Ali Khan was not in the mood to dress up and attend Eid bash so he sent Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also Read - Palak Tiwari reveals how close is she to Ibrahim Ali Khan; spills the beans on Aryan Khan's true personality

For a while now, there have been rumours suggesting that Ibrahim Ali Khan is going to make his Bollywood debut with a Dharma film. However, there is no confirmation on it as yet. He also assisted on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that stars and in leading roles.

Talking about Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash, though Saif Ali Khan and missed it, stars like Shehnaaz Gill, , , Palak Tiwari, , , , and others attended it. Ibrahim Ali Khan also hit headlines earlier for his rumoured affair with Palak Tiwari. She has just made her debut with 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.