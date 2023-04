Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma hosted a grand Eid 2023 bash at their residence, and many B-town celebs graced the party with their presence, but ’s single entry at the party made heads turn, and fans are going gaga over her stunning beauty. Katrina looked beautiful in beige anarkali as she posed for the shutterbugs. While fans missed Vicky Kaushal, they wondered why he chose to skip the bash. Katrina Kaif looked every bit ethereal in the Indian attire and fans are going gaga over her beauty an how. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan asks paparazzi to keep distance as she arrives at Aditya Chopra's residence; netizens call her 'arrogant' asking, 'Why is she angry all the time'

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif making heads turn with her beautiful appearance at Arpita Sharma's Eid bash.

Watch the video of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan making an entry almost at the same time, but they chose to arrive separately.

Palak Tiwari, who recently made her debut with 's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, grabbed eyeballs as she and Ibrahim Ali Khan almost made an entrance at the same time but chose to walk in differently, and many wondered if they both deliberately chose not to walk in together as they do not, and the speculations around their relationship once again rose up. Palak looked beautiful in a black saree, while Ibrahim looked a little lost as he posed for the paparazzi. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan signing along with Pamela Chopra in this old video shows he has lost a mother figure today [Watch]

Watch the video of Salman Khan making an entry at sister Arpita Sharma's Eid bash.

Many other celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, , , and Aisha Sharma, and many others made their way at the party. All eyes is on Salman Khan's entry as there was unsurity of him attending the bash due to the constant threats for him, but here he is looking all dapper and how, no wonder he we in the list of the most sexiest men international list. The man looks so gorgeous even at his age and how. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Shehnaaz Gill: Celebrities who have fake accounts on social media to stalk people