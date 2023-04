Like every year, Arpita Khan Sharma organised an Eid bash that saw who's who from the industry in attendance. Salman Khan's sister makes sure to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. Last evening, a party was held at her residence and many celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan and others attended it. The pictures are all over the internet as celebrities dressed to their perfection for the evening. But the hawk-eyed netizens spotted something special on Aamir Khan's wrist. Also Read - Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor; Revisiting Eid celebrations of Bollywood celebs

passes on his luck to

Aamir Khan arrived solo at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party. He dressed casually in a red short kurta and jeans. Fans could notice Salman Khan's bracelet falling off his wrist again and again. That bracelet is said to be Salman Khan's lucky charm. A day before, Salman Khan had shared a picture with Aamir Khan wishing all their fans Eid Mubarak. Now, fans are excited and are manifesting a film starring these two. Especially, with Salman Khan giving his lucky charm to Aamir Khan, fans are anticipating a collab. Some also pointed out that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star wasn't wearing his lucky charm when he waved to his fans from the balcony of his home on Eid. Also Read - Pamela Chopra Death: Uday Chopra trolled for smiling post mother's demise as he greets Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao [Watch Video]

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan doing a film together?

How cool and entertaining it would be to have reboot? Or for the longest time, fans have been demanding a film with all three Khans - Salman, Aamir and together. How about that? Tiger and Pathaan have already met, how about them meeting Laal Singh Chaddha? Just saying! Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh in Dhoom 4 and more actor combos we want in Bollywood films

Currently, Salman Khan is basking the success of his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film got a good response from the audience on its opening day. It collected Rs 15.81 crore on day one. Salman Khan and starrer received the second highest opening of the year 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan. It is expected that the numbers will get better over the weekend. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Shehnaaz Gill, , Jassie Gill, Vijendra Singh and more.