Sunny Leone is the latest target of India's self-appointed moral and religious custodians. She has been a soft target for a long time, but this time it is her song Madhuban Main Radhika. The song has been sung by Kanika Kapoor and the composition is by Shaarib and Toshi. It is a dance number and the song was even promoted on Bigg Boss 15 where she danced with Salman Khan. As we know, Madhuban has a mention in Hindu mythology. It is the place where Lord Krishna played with his cowherd friends, and took the cattle for grazing. It is said that Lord Rama's brother Shatrughan established a kingdom there in the Treata Yug. Now, the makers have decided to change the lyrics of the song. Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Narottam Mishra held a press conference saying that next time FIR will be filed directly without any prior warning to the artistes and production firm. Take a look at the tweets...

The artist community in India is the softest target for right wing groups. In the past, web series like Pataal Lok and Taandav have faced the ire of activists. The song Garbe Ki Raat featuring Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya also drew sharp censure. He also reworked the lyrics.