'Arrest Sunny Leone' trends: Madhya Pradesh minister warns legal action for hurting religious sentiments; netizens furious over Madhuban song – read tweets
'Arrest Sunny Leone' trends: Madhya Pradesh minister warns next time there won't be a warning period just straight legal actions; netizens demand arrest of people involved in the song read tweets
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1