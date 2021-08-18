Swara Bhaskar is known to be a firebrand when it comes to her tweets. The crisis in Afghanistan has got the attention of everyone. With the Taliban capturing Kabul and announcing that they are forming government, people are worried that radicalism will again lead to a clamp down of women and human rights in the war torn nation. Afghanistan had made some progress in that regard but now the world is worried about the same. Swara Bhaskar said that people who were so concerned about the same should also worry about how India is getting polarised. She tweeted this... Also Read - Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19; says, 'I know I will demolish it'
Swara Bhaskar's tweet has offended many people. They feel it is an insult to Hindus and simply ignites more hate. As we know, there is a lot of polarization happening in many parts of the country and we can see it on Twitter too. Just check out the tweets... Also Read - Swara Bhaskar’s ex-boyfriend, Himanshu Sharma ties the knot with Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon in a private ceremony, Taapsee Pannu blesses the couple
Swara Bhaskar is the subject of trolls every now and then. Tell us what do you feel about her views right now... Also Read - Swara Bhaskar's ex-boyfriend, Himanshu Sharma, engaged to Kedarnath writer Kanika Dhillon in a small ceremony
