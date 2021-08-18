Swara Bhaskar is known to be a firebrand when it comes to her tweets. The crisis in Afghanistan has got the attention of everyone. With the Taliban capturing Kabul and announcing that they are forming government, people are worried that radicalism will again lead to a clamp down of women and human rights in the war torn nation. Afghanistan had made some progress in that regard but now the world is worried about the same. Swara Bhaskar said that people who were so concerned about the same should also worry about how India is getting polarised. She tweeted this... Also Read - Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19; says, 'I know I will demolish it'

We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. &

We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror!

Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Let me rephrase! The #Taliban doesn’t deserve our nuance .. notwithstanding American Imperialism which is wrong and must be critiqued. But Taliban does not deserve nuance. Recognise their many many evils and wrongdoings! https://t.co/mzrsUpjUTV — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Swara Bhaskar's tweet has offended many people. They feel it is an insult to Hindus and simply ignites more hate. As we know, there is a lot of polarization happening in many parts of the country and we can see it on Twitter too. Just check out the tweets...

Madam ji plz go to Afghanistan and enjoy with them.#ArrestSwaraBhaskar — Charkha Dut (@CharkhaDut) August 18, 2021

Hindutva Terror where & when which part of world is effected with this ? InFact This Is ‘Hindustan’ so you can say all this & get away Enjoy worlds best tolerant nation . https://t.co/huCpfA1PXI — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) August 17, 2021

Don't worry people

Everybody can leave and defame our Dharma but I firmely believe that jo Dharma baghwan k Shree mukh aur Shree charno se nikli ho

Vo kbhi khtm nhi ho skti

Do not leave hope, Swara will be taught a better lesson this time#ArrestSwaraBhaskar — Prashant Chaubey (@Prashantchau18) August 18, 2021

At times, when lsIamic terrorism is killing innocents and subjugating women in #Afghanistan, their collaborators like @ReallySwara are targeting Hindus.

This must be answered with proper legal and punitive actions. #ArrestSwaraBhaskar — Amit Srivastava ?? (@AmiSri) August 18, 2021

Swara Bhaskar is the subject of trolls every now and then. Tell us what do you feel about her views right now...