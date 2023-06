’s exemplary performance in the mythological thriller series Asur has been making all the right noises. His character, Dhananjay Rajput has left a lasting impact on the masses. There is indeed no doubt that Arshad Warsi is a phenomenal actor. But his real brush with fame came after starring in the cult classic Sanajy Dutt film Munna Bhai MBBS. His on-screen character Circuit, was widely loved by the audience. Nevertheless, there was a time when Arshad thought that his career would be over after playing the role. Also Read - Asur 2: Arshad Warsi hints at Asur 3; Reveals his wife doesn’t like his work

When Arshad Warsi thought his career was over

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Arshad revealed that his character Circuit would add a much-needed boost to his film career. But later on, as we know, it turned out to be the exact opposite. “I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai (I thought my career would be over because of this film). Mujhe laga hogaya (I felt it was over), this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon,” said Arshad. Also Read - Jolly LLB 3: Lawyers Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to team up for a new case?

The Asur actor was further convinced that his role was pretty “bad” when actor turned down the offer. Arshad played the role of one of the five goons that tagged along with the protagonist, . “Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing,” shared Arshad. He added that even Sanjay Dutt did not fully rest his “faith” in Munna Bhai MBBS as it was a very different film for the Bollywood audience at that time. Also Read - Asur 2: Barun Sobti's co-star spills the beans on the actor's working style; says, 'He is dedicated and methodical'

Trending Now

Arshad Warsi had trust in

The only reason why Arshad accepted to play Circuit was because of his fondness for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Arshad was sure that no one would remember a goon in the movie, and all the credit would be showered on the lead actor and director. Despite believing in his assumptions, Arshad, who called Rajkumar Hirani “a good man and a good director” told the filmmaker to let him enjoy the film. “Let me enjoy my failure,” were his exact words.

As it turned out, Munna Bhai MBBS became a blockbuster in the theatres. Along with Sanjay Dutt’s Munna, Arshad Warsi’s Circuit also received an equal amount of love from movie enthusiasts.

Arshad Warsi projects

On the work front, Arshad Warsi and have once again reprised their roles in Asur 2. The web series released on June 1 on Jio Cinema, has received favourable reviews from binge-watchers.