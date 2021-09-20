In the last week, actor Arshad Warsi shared a pic of his body transformation, which garnered praises from Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs along with his fans. Post that we saw the WWE wrestler sharing the same pic of the Munnabhai actor, which grabbed the attention of the netizens. Now, Arshad has reacted to John's action and expressed his happiness as he wrote on Twitter, ‘John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it.’ Well, this is not the first time, where John has shared the pic of an Indian celebs, earlier the wrestler posted images of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Virat Kohli and others. Also Read - From Bell Bottom to Raazi: These 5 spy thrillers on OTT platforms will keep you hooked to the screens
While Arshad appreciated the response of the fans, he clarified he doesn't want to talk about his transformation as he wrote on the micro-blogging site, "To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun."
On the professional front, Arshad Warsi will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, which also features Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.
