In the last week, actor shared a pic of his body transformation, which garnered praises from , and other celebs along with his fans. Post that we saw the WWE wrestler sharing the same pic of the Munnabhai actor, which grabbed the attention of the netizens. Now, Arshad has reacted to John's action and expressed his happiness as he wrote on Twitter, ‘John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it.’ Well, this is not the first time, where John has shared the pic of an Indian celebs, earlier the wrestler posted images of , Ranveer Singh, , , Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Virat Kohli and others. Also Read - From Bell Bottom to Raazi: These 5 spy thrillers on OTT platforms will keep you hooked to the screens

John Cena posted my pic on his Instagram page… I am quite kicked about it ? pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun ? — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021

While Arshad appreciated the response of the fans, he clarified he doesn't want to talk about his transformation as he wrote on the micro-blogging site, "To our press fraternity who want to talk to me about the picture I posted. I am sorry but I am far from fit, the day I feel I am worthy of talking about my fitness, I promise I will talk. Tab tak ke liye maafi chahata hun." Also Read - From Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Deepika Padukone: 8 Bollywood celebs who don't drink

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi will be next seen in 's Bachchan Pandey, which also features , and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Farhad Samji. Also Read - Bollywood actors who were shockingly REPLACED in film sequels leaving fans disheartened