Arshad Warsi shares a MAJOR spoiler on Munna Bhai 3 and it will leave fans heartbroken

Arshad Warsi admits that his career got resurrected with Munna Bhai and the sequel only added more success to his kitty, however, the latest update that he has about Munna Bhai 3 will leave the fans heartbroken and how. For a long time, there have been a lot of reports on Munna Bhai 3 being in the pipeline. While in the latest interaction Arshad revealed that the film might never be made. Yes.

While talking to Indian Express, Arshad said, " Munna Bhai MBBS resurrected my career. I had no movies for three-four years before that. I was out of sight, gone! When will the next film in the Munnabhai series return? We have been waiting for 16 years since . Honestly, I don't think Part 3 will happen. I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it's been too long."

Well, we agree with the actor that it is been a long wait and the audience are no surely tired of the long wait and wants the makers to soon announce the film, but this information by Arshad will kill all the hopes around the third instalment of the film being made.

Arshad Warsi wants to move on from Munna Bhai

The actor even added that he too wants to move on from Munna Bhai 3 and as an actor, he feels claustrophobic to stuck in that one character, " A creative person feels claustrophobic if he is asked to do the same thing over and over again. As an actor, I want to move on. I’m sure Raju wants to do different things too, more so because for a director each film takes a few years of his life."

While talking bout Munna Bhai and Lage Raho Munna Bhai are counted as the best films in Indian cinema and the actors of the film and Arshad Warsi couldn't be more thankful to for giving them this film. Currently, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to work with Shah Rukh Kahn for the first time with Dunki.