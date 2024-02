Yami Gautam, celebrated for her versatility and dedication to her craft, is gearing up to showcase her prowess in a whole new light with her upcoming action-political thriller, Article 360. The actress, known for her transformative performances, embarked on an intensive preparation journey to embody the role of an intelligence officer, delving into the complex world of political intrigue and national security. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut wishes Article 370 star Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on pregnancy; calls them her favourite Bollywood couple

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: Aditya Dhar finally BREAKS SILENCE on why Vicky Kaushal's movie got shelved

Yami's preparation for Article 360

In her quest to bring authenticity and depth to her character, Yami Gautam dedicated 1.5 to 2 hours of rigorous training sessions with Military Advisor Lt. Col Keshvendra Singh (Retd) and Weapon Training Instructor, Bhushan Vartak (NSG) over several weeks, honing her physical and combat skills at practice halls in both Bombay and Delhi. Embracing the demands of her action-packed role, she delved deep into the nuances of rifle shooting, combat techniques, ensuring that every punch, kick, and move resonates with authenticity and precision on screen. Also Read - Article 370: Yami Gautam shares her experience of shooting the film while pregnant; reveals about the precautions taken

Trending Now

But Yami's commitment to her role didn't stop there. The actress went the extra mile by visiting the National Security Guard centre in Mumbai. There, she immersed herself in the environment, observing and studying the rigorous training firsthand, gaining invaluable insights for her portrayal on screen.

Article 360 promises to be a defining moment in Yami Gautam's career, as she steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer on a mission to safeguard the nation against looming threats. Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative woven with political intrigue, national security, and pulse-pounding action sequences.

Watch the video of OMG 2 star cast here:

Directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale, Article 360 boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and many more, adding depth and gravitas to the narrative. With Yami Gautam at the helm, audiences can expect nothing short of a powerhouse performance that elevates the film to new heights.