At the trailer launch event of Article 370, Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband announced that they are expecting their first child. Yami Gautam wore a pantsuit with a trench coat giving glimpse of her baby bump. The pregnancy glow on her face is already visible. The couple happily announced that their baby number one is on the way and they are quite happy. Yami Gautam also shared her experience as she was pregnant while filming Article 370. The actress jokingly said that she can write thesis on how to work while pregnant. However, she did say that it came with its challenges. Also Read - Yami Gautam is pregnant confirms hubby Aditya Dhar; reveals if they are expecting a girl or a boy [Watch]

Yami Gautam gets candid about working through pregnancy

At the trailer launch of Article 370, Yami Gautam quipped that she wouldn't have been able to pull off the film has her husband Aditya hadn't been by her side. She mentioned that firsts are always challenging. She also spoke about shooting the action and stunts while being pregnant. The actress revealed that most of the training and stunts were already done by the time she got pregnant. She said that a lot of precautions were taken and thankfully there were doctors who monitored her secretly. Yami Gautam mentioned that she sought inspiration from her mother as she has seen her working during her pregnancy. The actress was quoted saying, "It’s surreal my baby was a part of this (film), it was always two of us putting in the hard work. I was also inspired by my mother, I’ve seen her work through pregnancy. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for." Also Read - Yami Gautam hides her baby bump as she makes her first appearance amid pregnancy rumours with hubby Aditya Dhar [View Pics]

From the trailer launch event, a video of Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam has gone viral on social media in which the filmmaker is seen handing over a pillow to his pregnant wife. Fans are adoring their chemistry. Also Read - Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to welcome their first child together?

In the Article 370, Yami Gautam plays an NIA officer who is fighting for Kashmir. The trailer of the film has already left many intrigued.

Check out the trailer of Article 370 below:

The movie is going to release on February 23 in the theatres.