Artist Means Malhotra poses alongside legend Gurdas Maan for her upcoming Pollywood project

Who doesn't know Gurdas Maan? The legendary singer, actor, and songwriter is the perfect example of talent and versatility. He is loved for his amazing work that has been entertaining the audience for decades now. He is now working on a new Pollywood song with Artist Means Malhotra. Means is not an unknown name either. She is also popular for her talent and versatility. There is so much in common for Gurdas Maan ji and Means; but Means prefers to stay humble and say that there is still a lot for her to learn and achieve.

Means Malhotra was spotted in a beautiful picture alongside Gurdas Maan. Means says that it feels like a tremendous achievement and a dream come true to stand next to the legend himself. She became all emotional and said that it was an enormous victory for a girl from a simple family. In a time when all thought that marriage or government job was her only option, Means worked hard and created a name for herself in a competitive world.

Now, Means is achieving greater heights each day and is happy to have made her family proud. She has reached a social media following of 100k followers. Her business Grand Affairs Hospitality Pvt. Ltd is also very successful. This success motivates Means to strive harder and achieve more.

Means is an inspiration for all youngsters who feel stuck between their dreams and careers. She motivates people they can achieve whatever they want even if they start from zero. All it takes to create success is determination and positive thinking and Means is the perfect example of this. Her energy is infectious and all her parties are spectacular celebrations. She has been collaborating with many celebrities for new projects and plans to continue working hard.

Means is also a philanthropist associated with kitties and charity events. Her efforts to give back to the world are commendable. Means’ story bears testimony to the fact that success is never a chance but always a result of immense hard work. Means hopes that more girls follow their dreams without paying heed to society and negative comments. She also hopes to work with many more revered names like Gurdas Maan. We congratulate Means for her success and hope that her exemplary patience helps her to achieve everything that she desires and deserves.