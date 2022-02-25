Artists shouldn't be judged based on the number of social media followers: Maris Vijay

“Artists should not be assessed solely on the number of followers they have on social media or verified profiles, but on their talents,” argues Maris Vijay, a globally renowned music director who rose to prominence after overcoming adversity. Maris Vijay was chosen by top Bollywood directors as music director for works like Drop of Water, Sab Jhoote Hai and The Future Is Dark only because of his talent. Drop of Water also got nominated in the Australian festival 2022.

In addition, he received the Nation's Icon Award for his exceptional achievements and exemplary labour. At the Cinefest Malaysia Awards 2019, he was nominated for Best International Music Director for the film, Villavan. His effort and talent are assisting him in obtaining additional work around the world. “Every new partnership or beginner is asked for followers but not about their art. Artists are classified regardless of their level of talent. This is not the way to locate an excellent artist,” Maris Vijay observes.

Maris Vijay, as a music director, expresses his point of view “Music does not have a vocabulary; it can only be felt. A reason for the exquisite version of art is an artist. An artist uses his aesthetic sense and innovative intellect to create a work of art. He merely contributes form, shape, texture, and value to his work. The draught is etched as an idea in his head and heart. Another healthy design is to express that notion.”

“In the early 80s and 90s, talent was used to get a fair chance with no social platforms. Great musicians like A.R. Rahman, Ilayaraja, , R.D. Burman got incomparable respect because of their Music and talent. Their skill is beyond any blue tick verified profile. Even I have worked with most of the film directors in the South, but do not have a verified profile on social media. This doesn’t mean I am a good musician and director,” says Maris Vijay.

Maris Vijay gave another reality check. He said, “There are many people with verified profiles who are called artists. But if you ask them to perform live on stage, they don't even know the basics and play a single instrument. All they do is seek the help of programmers and take the whole credit. It changes the entire mindset of the public. An art seeks much more respect and importance rather than categorisation. It should be likable according to the effort put into the art. A genuine selection should not be biased of any taboo factor.”

From old times to golden times, things have changed a lot. Like from working with gramophones, the audio cassette world has turned completely digital. It decreased the real credibility. People who use real talent to get verified are seen as artists. Most of them do not even know how to play an instrument or sing. The audience sees them as role models, but they neglect the fact that the artists are hidden behind the screens, stated Maris Vijay.