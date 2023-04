Once upon a time Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday shared a great bond, and this old video is proof. Amid the news of Aryan ignoring to talk to Ananya at public places, this old video of the Pathaan star's son is grabbing eyeballs as they are totally engrossed in an interesting chat, and you just cannot miss the superstar’s son smiling along with the Dream Girl 2 actress. This old video is from one of the IPL matches of KKR, where Ananya is seen sitting along with Aryan Khan to cheer the team. Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan have been extremely close friends since childhood. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and family turn perfect posers in THESE unseen pics; Aryan Khan smiling is a rare sight [View Here]

Watch the old video of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday getting candid like never before that will erase the ignorance chapter forever between them.

Ananya and Aryan are good friends, and of late, it is being reported that the superstar son has chosen to maintain his distance with the actress, especially in public, and there have been a lot of instances about the same. And the latest one was where Aryan attended the NMACC event along with his mom and sister , where Ananya Panday was also present, and she happily spoke to both ladies but got ignored by Aryan, and the video went viral.

Meanwhile, on the same day Gauri Khan posted the pictures of Ananya along with Aryan proving that all is well between them, Gauri Khan's Instagram post went viral and the netizens called Ananya SRK ki bahu, while Ananya, on her recent appearance on 's show Koffee With Karan 7, even admitted to having a crush on the superstar's son, and the netizens have assumed that this is why Aryan has been neglecting the Liger girl. But all things said and done, Ananya is extremely close to the Khan family and will always be Suhana Khan's best friend, and fans are waiting for the girls to get along in movies as well.