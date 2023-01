Fans of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Bollywood hottie Nora Fatehi are on a roll. Pictures of the duo partying at the same venue, with the same group of friends have been going viral. This has led to various speculations that the two are the new couple in town. Netizens have been raving about the same and feeling that the two will make a dashing couple. Aryan Khan anyways is blessed with the looks of his superstar dad Shah Rukh and Nora Fatehi is a bombshell that most hearts beat for right now. However, are the two really a couple? Is there love brewing between the Khan kid and the Fatehi firecracker? We tell you. Also Read - Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma; bizzare dating rumours of Bollywood celebs that no one saw coming

Is Nora Fatehi dating Aryan Khan?

A source privy to details tells us that everyone is reaching to conclusions a little too soon. It is true that Aryan and Nora happened to be at the same party at the same time and were hanging out with the same circle, but that's about it. The source tells us, "They are part of the same fraternity so it is not breaking news that they have the same set of acquaintances and friends. Also, Christmas and New Year is one time when Bollywood take a break from work and chills with friends and family. There are a few choicest parties and events where you will find most of them. So spotting Aryan and Nora at the same venue is again not a big deal." The source further said that Aryan was accompanied by a few other friends as well and that's about that.

Celebrity couples catch attention

Well, celeb couples always get fans excited. But it seems though Valentine's Day is far away, love is in the air already for netizens who are a little too excited to make new pairs out of celebs. Recently, we have seen being linked to Vijay Varma after they were spotted at a party. And now, Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi have caught everyone's fancy and attention. But alas, it only seems to be a distant reality so far.