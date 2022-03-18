Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn twinning with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol creates a fan frenzy

The superhit jodi of and continues to receive immense love from their fans. From to , SRK and Kajol have given endless memories for the fans to cherish on-screen and off-screen. So when they spotted their children and Nysa Devgn twinning with their superstar parents, it created a sort of fan frenzy on social media. Also Read - Holi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: A look at the most grandest and memorable Holi parties of Bollywood

On Thursday, Aryan along with his mom made a stunning entrance at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash. While netizens couldn't stop gushing about how Aryan has inherited SRK's style and aura, they also noticed the fact that Aryan wore a similar suit as that of his doting father. Aryan was seen posing in a black suit while leaving his white shirt unbuttoned from the top. Fan pages of Aryan shared a juxtaposed image of Shah Rukh and Aryan and went gaga over their stunning looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan Fanpage (@aryankhanfanpge21)

Similarly, Kajol was also seen making a breathtaking entry at the birthday bash. She was seen wearing a black off-shoulder bodycon dress. Some time ago, Nysa was also seen donning a similar dress, which she had posted on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nysa devgan ? (@princess_nysa_devgan)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has taken the internet by storm when his shirtless pictures from the sets of Pathaan surfaced online. He was seen sporting long locks, thick beard, sunglasses and flaunting his chiselled body. Similarly, 's exotic bikini look from the same location had also left her fans gasping for breath. Pathaan also stars .