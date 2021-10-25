Yesterday, an independent witness Prabhakar Sail made some explosive charges about the Aryan Khan case. He said that he overheard a conversation between his employer, KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza that mentioned an alleged pay-off between Sameer Wankhede and concerned parties. He has said that Sam D'Souza met Pooja Dadlani, who is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan in a car. He has said that KP Gosavi and D'Souza spoke about sharing Rs 25 lakh between themselves. NCP minister Nawab Malik has demanded a thorough investigation into the same. Here is a look at five new developments as of now... Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Independent witness Prabhakar Sail reaches the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement alleging extortion demand of Rs 25 crore by NCB

Sameer Wankhede files affidavit

Sameer Wankhede has filed an affidavit saying that there is an attempt to derail the probe. He has said that this is being done by powerful people who came under his scanner. Sameer Wankhede says he has been threatened with arrest and unemployment. He has said that there is witch-hunt on honest officers and people want the probe to end.

Enquiry on Wankhede

The DDG of Narcotics Bureau, Gyaneshwar Singh spoke to the media. He has said that a committee will be formed to find out the truth of these allegations. As per media sources, they want to find out the links of KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali with the NCB officers. KP Gosavi is untraceable as of now. KP Gosavi's pic with Aryan Khan had gone viral. Sameer Wankhede retains his position as of now.

Prabhakar Sail's comments

Prabhakar Sail has narrated that he overheard a conversation between KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza where they mentioned giving Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede. He also stated that these two decided to split Rs 25 lakh between themselves. It seems Pooja Dadlani met these two.

Nawab Malik's claims

Now, NCP minister Nawab Malik has said that he will tell Maharashtra Government to order an SIT probe into the dealings of Sameer Wankhede. He has said that alleged extortion is happening since a year.

Sanjay Raut on KP Gosavi

Sanjay Raut has said that KP Gosavi has fled abroad with help from the officials and ruling party members.