The next bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha is on October 26, 2021. He told ETimes that he had been meeting his son at all hearings but his wife did not see him for 20 days. It seems Arbaaz's mom wept a lot when she saw him. The lawyer told his wife to buck up and talk to their son. He told the paper that when Arbaaz saw his dad, he said, "Look where I have landed?' He told me he was in the general barrack and kept with six-seven inmates. I really don't know what kind of background those inmates come from. Arbaaz told me he is getting anxiety attacks and cannot sleep at all."

He said that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been kept in separate barracks. He is getting normal prison food. It seems Arbaaz has been constantly asking his dad about the developments in the case when they meet at the hearings. Both the bail hearings are on the same day. The two are good friends and share their apprehensions. It seems Aryan Khan and he are surprised that this matter has dragged on for so long. Aslam Merchant said, "And Aryan shared with Arbaaz that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They're both taken aback at how much time it's taking for their bail." Arbaaz Merchant is friends with many star kids and is known as Baazu in their friends' circle.

Aslam Merchant said that Aryan Khan is lucky to have a dad like Shah Rukh Khan who is an influential figure. He told ETimes, "But neither Arbaaz (Merchant) nor his father has that kind of influence. We're just common people with no connections. I think Arbaaz was unlucky; he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was just destiny I guess. But I am happy, how he has stuck by his best friend Aryan. He's been a loyal friend; I call him a yaaron ka yaar." He said he is impressed by the composure shown by Shah Rukh Khan and his family in these testing times. Aslam Merchant said that his visit to the Arthur Road Prison was a step in the 'right direction'. He said, "He is after all a parent and it was much needed. It was a positive step in the right direction. Shah Rukh's gesture has touched people's hearts."