The Aryan Khan case has kept the nation hooked to its TV screens. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son was picked up by the NCB on October 2, 2021 and has been in judicial custody since then. Not only Aryan Khan, his close friend Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are also in jail. Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam has spoken to ETimes on a couple of occasions. He has said that his son has lost close to 7-8 kgs in jail. It seems Arbaaz Merchant has been having anxiety attacks and cannot sleep at all. It seems he is very concerned about Aryan Khan who is his close friend.

Aslam Merchant was quoted by ETimes, "Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, 'Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here.' I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme." This is not the first time Aslam has lauded his son for being steadfast in his solidarity with Aryan Khan. He has said that the two boys were kept in separate barracks and discussed how getting bail was proving to be so tough.

The NCB has said that Whatsapp chats of Aryan Khan show that he has a regular consumer and allegedly in touch with people who belong to an international drug trafficking ring. Mukul Rohatgi has said that those chats date back to 2018 -19 and have no reflection on the current case. Shah Rukh Khan met his son some days back at the Arthur Road Prison. It seems it lasted for only 18 minutes and four people were with them. The superstar has not made any statement on the arrest any more.