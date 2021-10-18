Aryan Khan Arrest: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's lawyer secured bail despite possessing an alleged higher amount of contraband – here's how

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is lodged in Mumbai's notorious Arthur Road Jail till October 20, 2021. He is being represented by one of Mumbai's top lawyers, Satish Maneshinde but they have not managed to secure bail as yet. Commenting on the matter, lawyer Ayaz Khan who has secured bail for the likes of Fardeen Khan and Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed his strategy to the media. He gave the example of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who managed to get bail rather fast. The NCB had raided their home and office where they allegedly found 80 gms of contraband. This is a bigger quantity than what was found on Aryan Khan's best friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant. He is also in jail along with Munmum Dhamecha. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Family friend reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri still in disbelief; says, 'There is a growing feeling in the family that this is not just a legal matter'

Ayaz Khan told a leading daily, "They were produced in court on Sunday, I immediately applied for jail custody, although the NCB wanted to take custody. Not for Bharti but they were insisting on Haarsh's custody. They could've investigated a lot through Harsh, so I made sure I got them jail custody on the first day, so that they are out of NCB custody. Getting them into JC meant we could get bail the next day, now the case is pending."

Elaborating further on option he said that no one knows what evidence can crop up when a person in the custody of the NCB. He said, "Because you don't know what angles can open up in the investigation. Sometimes you can fabricate evidence, sometimes you can plant evidence, sometimes you can knockout statements. Right or wrong can only be proved after the trial." He said he adopted a similar strategy for Fardeen Khan where he did not prepare a false defense. It seems actor Feroz Khan told him not to prepare a false defense and work on best possible option.

It seems Aryan Khan and the seven accused underwent a counselling session in the custody of the NCB. Sameer Wankhede, the head of NCB was also present. Aryan Khan said that he would work for social upliftment after being released and not do anything which would bring him the wrong kind of publicity. This has been reported in some papers.