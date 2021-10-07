and 's son is currently in the limelight as he suffered an arrest after the Narcotics Control Bureau paid a surprise raid on a Mumbai-to-Goa cruise. Reportedly, the NCB found drugs on the cruise and a rave party was busted. Later, Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were sent into custody till October 7. Today, the case was heard in Killa Court where the Aryan Khan's lawyer objected to NCB's demand of further remand of his client. Also Read - Did Shah Rukh Khan hug son Aryan Khan outside the NCB Court? Fake video goes viral

In the order passed by the court, Aryan Khan and others have been sent into judicial custody, as reported by Bar and Bench. The court in its order stated that no further development has been made in the case and thus, those accused cannot be held as hostages. A tweet made by Bar and Bench reads, "ORDER contd: (recording submissions) ... No further development was made. Remanding the accused to police custody is serious concern and IO is required to give reasons." And the next tweet reads, "ORDER contd.: (recording submissions) ... Therefore, the accused cannot be made hostage, till the main culprit is found, they have prayed for judicial custody ... The same has been reiterated by other accused."

ORDER contd.: (recording submissions) ... Therefore, the accused cannot be made hostage, till the main culprit is found, they have prayed for judicial custody ... The same has been reiterated by other accused#Cruiseshipdrugcase #AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Further the court order read, "NO custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody," as reported by Bar and Bench.