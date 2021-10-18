This is indeed the darkest hour for Shah Rukh Khan and family. Aryan Khan did not get bail on Wednesday and all eyes are on October 20, 2021. It seems a sense of quiet has descended on Mannat, his bungalow. Over the past few days, we have seen celebs like Karan Johar, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan visit Shah Rukh Khan's residence. It seems the couple is now desperate to have their son back home. The National Herald India quotes a family friend, "It’s not just about the bail. It’s much more that. Shah Rukh has never felt more cornered and defeated. In fact, he and Gauri (Mrs Shah Rukh Khan) are yet to wrap their heads around what has happened. One day Aryan was with them. The next day he is behind bars for breaking narcotics laws." Also Read - Aryan Khan in jail till October 20; not allowed to meet Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan; shifted to special barrack

The couple never thought that Aryan Khan's bail would get deferred to a later date. Now, all eyes are on October 20, 2021. It seems the superstar has employed some of the best lawyers in India to get his son out of jail. The source was quoted as saying, "I think there will be more legal advisors coming on board. But there is a growing feeling in the family that this is not just a legal matter." Aryan Khan was picked up along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha from a cruise-liner.

No recovery of contraband was made from Aryan Khan. The NCB has slapped some severe charges which include being a regular consumer of drugs, indulging in bulk procurement and being part of a foreign syndicate. This is what has made the case tough. He is being represented by Satish Maneshinde in this case. He has fought for celebs like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the past. Suhana Khan is away in the US and her parents do not want her to fly down soon.