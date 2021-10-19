Aryan Khan's bail hearing will now come up on October 20, 2021. It is a tense time for parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who are hopeful that he will be back home before Diwali. The NCB has alleged that he is a regular consumer and procures them in bulk. They have also said that he is part of an international syndicate. These are huge charges. He has been in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau since October 3, 2021. The family has been on the tenterhooks ever since this happened. As per a report published in India Today, the mood at Mannat is tense and sombre. Every year, we can see that Mannat is fully lit up before Diwali. If Aryan Khan manages to come home by the end of the week, we might see the lights go up for Diwali. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan in disbelief over Aryan Khan's drugs row; Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla and more

As per a report in India Today, Gauri Khan had observed fasts and kept a special mannat during Navratri. It seems Gauri Khan has given strict instructions to the cooks that no sweets will be made in the kitchen till Aryan Khan gets bail. As per the portal, Gauri Khan discovered one of the staff members making kheer for lunch. She told the person to stop making it, and said that no sweets will be made in the Mannat kitchen until her son Aryan is back home. Also Read - Suhana Khan's lookalike takes internet by storm; you'd not be able to tell the difference - view pics

An insider told the portal that like any mother Gauri Khan is very disturbed and upset with her son's arrest. The source was quoted as saying, "From her end, she’s doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same — 'Please pray for my son'. Even though she’s not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan’s release." Also Read - 5 biggest troubles Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is facing inside the Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan has told friends to avoid coming to Mannat as he does not want security issues and more chaos. It seems the superstar is on the phone with his co-stars and friends. It seems he is putting on a brave front for his family and is a "pillar of strength". The source told India Today, "He firmly believes in letting the law take its course and in all his conversations, he has maintained that he will cooperate in whatever way is required in Aryan’s hearing and inquiry. 'This too shall pass' is a line he’s often heard saying to his friends." NCB picked up Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Khan Merchant from a cruise ship on October 2. It seems contraband was found from Merchant.