In a shocking development, Aryan Khan has been again denied bail by the NDPS Court. This is indeed disheartening for Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri. The NCB has claimed that his Whatsapp chats contain conversations about drugs and allegedly a name of an upcoming starlet has also come up in it. But the real fact is that no drug was found in possession of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. This makes him a consumer and bail is granted in most of these cases. People are giving cases of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who got bail in a day despite having 80 gms of charas with them.

Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha are also in jail. It seems the next hearing will happen after 10 days. The ordeal does not seem to end for the parents. Now, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Jha and Sanjay Gupta have come out in support of the star kid. Check out the tweets...

The travesty continues. The ordeal continues. Heartbreaking. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 20, 2021

Stunning abdication of law.. by those charged with upholding the rule of law!#AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 20, 2021

Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail.

Don’t people responsible for this have kids of their own?

How do you do this to someone else’s child? https://t.co/SbXhQ5K4ot — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 20, 2021

THE Shahrukh Khan, the “king khan”, unke ke liye film industry se koi publicly nahi chilla raha support mein, I shudder to think how completely terrified nearly everyone is. — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) October 20, 2021

We do not what will be the next step from Shah Rukh Khan's legal counsel. Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai are representing him on the case. Famous lawyer Majid Memon has also spoken in favour of Aryan Khan. Well, the ordeal seems to be a never-ending one!