There has been immense spotlight on how NCB has 'caught' Aryan Khan for alleged consumption of drugs. The whole of India is watching the case of Aryan Khan who was picked up by the NCB on Saturday night from a cruise-liner. Today, the court has directed that he be freed from the custody of the NCB and be sent to jail. Tomorrow, his lawyers can file the interim bail plea at 11 am. All eyes are now on how Satish Maneshinde will get Aryan Khan out of the mess tomorrow. It is also mom Gauri Khan's birthday and there cannot be a bigger gift than to see her son home. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to spend one more night in NCB office as jail won't accept inmates at this hour

Now, in an interview to NDTV, late Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh has come to the defence of the star kid. He says the whole narcotics law is based on the clause of recovery. If there is no recovery from a person, it is a violation of law to keep him or her in custody. He says the Act is structured in that manner. He was talking to Vishnu Som of NDTV. The anchor also asked him about the aspersions on the presence of Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi at the spot. Vikas Singh said that it is serious only if someone is a peddler of drugs. Now, no recovery or direct consumption was seen on Aryan Khan. Manish Bhanushali later said he was a whistle-blower. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Court sends Shah Rukh Khan's son and others to judicial custody; says NCB cannot get more custody for interrogation

The entire Narcotics law is based on the Recovery, No recovery was made from Aryan. Arresting Aryan and keeping him in Remand for 4 days is a clear violation of the law. #ReleaseAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/jFVhL2tL3u — AMAAN (@amaan0409) October 7, 2021

Rhea Chakraborty spent two months in jail after the NCB found electronic evidence linking her to the purchase of marijuana in 2020. This happened after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta and Pooja Bhat have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Did Shah Rukh Khan hug son Aryan Khan outside the NCB Court? Fake video goes viral