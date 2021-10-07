Aryan Khan Arrest: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh comes out in support of the star kid; says, 'If there is no recovery, there is no offence'

Aryan Khan Arrest: Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh who is also the counsel for late Sushant Singh Rajput's family says the NDPS Act is structured around recovery and Aryan Khan's custody actually depends on what was recovered from him