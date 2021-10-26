Aryan Khan is being represented by the Additional Solicitor General of India Mukul Rohatgi in the Bombay High Court. He has said that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan nor was he caught consuming anything at a supposed rave party. Mukul Rohatgi has said that a small quantity was found on Arbaaz Merchant but that was for personal consumption. He has said that there was no conversation between Aryan Khan and other parties that hinted at a plan to consume drugs at the rave party. He has said that the two men had not boarded the cruiseliner but were taken at the terminal only. Mukul Rohatgi has alleged that it is possible that someone planted the drugs on Arbaaz Merchant to frame the star kid. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam reveals the two friends are in separate barracks; says, 'I am happy, how he has stuck by his best friend Aryan'

Mukul Rohagti has said that Aryan Khan has no grievance against the NCB. He has said that they have no links with KP Gosavi, Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik. Rohatgi has said that Aryan Khan is entitled to rehab like any other youngster. What is startling is that he has said that drugs might have been planted on Arbaaz Merchant so that NCB could make a case. This is huge. Rohatgi has said that if indeed a huge rave party was happening on the cruise-liner where is the commercial quantity and why are others who were supposed to consume.

There has been outcry against the number of days Aryan Khan has been kept in judicial custody. The interesting thing is that even Arbaaz Merchant's lawyers are claiming that their client happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rohatgi has said that Aryan Khan was not an employee of Arbaaz Merchant that he did carry drugs for him. Mukul Rohatgi has said that it is possibly a framed case against the star kid. The NDPS Act relies heavily on recovery and possession so let us see what happens. He has said that there was no panchnama of phones so how can they scan Whatsapp chats and leak them in public.