The biggest news in the country right now is the arrest of Aryan Khan. The superstar's son is being held by the NCB at their headquarters in Worli. He is being represented by Satish Maneshinde in court. The young man will stay in the custody of NCB till October 7, 2021. As we know, Aryan Khan has been denied home-cooked food. It seems Gauri Khan tried to send some McDonald's burgers for her son but the NCB did not allow her to do so. He and his friends are eating food served in the mess of the NCB. It seems they are being served paratha-sabzi, pav bhaji, dal-chawal and so on. However, Aryan Khan has been granted one thing he asked for. It seems he wanted science books to read in his free time. The NCB got him some reading material so that he can be engaged.

It seems Aryan Khan has been co-operating all through for the questioning. His phone has been taken by the NCB for forensic examination. While no drugs has been found in possession, the NCB says that it needs more of his time to do a detailed investigation on the rest. His close friend Arbaaz Seth Merchant is also in custody along with Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan apparently told the NCB that he has been doing drugs since four years. It seems he would consume them in the UK and Dubai too.

The NCB raid on the cruise liner has been one of the biggest news of 2021. The arrest of the superstar's son has sparked off a chain of reactions on social media.