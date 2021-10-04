Aryan Khan being arrested is all that everybody across the country is being talking about since early yesterday, 3rd October. 's son was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with seven others on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. 13 gm of cocaine, 5 gm of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy, plus Rs. 1.33 lakh cash were seized from the drug boast at the scene of the crime. The raid was conducted by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team who went undercover on the cruise ship after a tip off. Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan, these celebrity dads faced embarrassment and criticism by the public due to their kids

So, how did and his friends exactly get nabbed? What gave them away? Sources reveal that the cruise staff made special arrangements for the VIP guests, including Aryan Khan and his close friend, Arbaaz Merchant, the moment they came on board, which alerted the NCB officers, who then began a mandatory security check, which in turn made Aryan nervous and brought him under the suspicion of the officers on scene. Both Aryan and Arbaaz were then subjected to thorough checks, after which drugs were found on their person and they were detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Aryan Khan broke down during his interrogation by officials and also confessed that he has been consuming varied kinds of drugs for the past four years, and used to even intake them while in UK, Dubai and other countries. Sources reveal though that SRK's son has been very polite and full cooperative during the interrogation.