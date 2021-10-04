Aryan Khan arrest: NCB sources reveal that Shah Rukh Khan's son BROKE DOWN during interrogation and CONFESSED to using drugs for these many years

The drug bust on the cruise ship from where Aryan Khan and his friends were arrested by the NCB unearthed 13 gm of cocaine, 5 gm of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy, plus Rs. 1.33 lakh cash