Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri are going through the worst phase of their life. Aryan Khan is under the custody of NCB and has been shifted to the normal cell of Arthur Road Jail. He is being held for the alleged procurement of narcotic substances. Fans are praying that he gets bail today. Over the days, people have come out in support of Aryan Khan. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has written that NCB has already made Aryan Khan a superstar and genuine and intelligent fans should recognize this. He posted a series of tweets on how NCB and media managed to sky-rocket Aryan Khan's career. Check out the tweets here... Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Kamaal R Khan praises Kangana Ranaut; slams Bollywood's silence over the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son

Film TITLE : ROCKET Launching as Hero ,Aryan Khan S/O @iamsrk PRODUCED by NCB Co produced by some political parties DIRECTED by MEDIA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

All genuine and intelligent fans of @iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk ‘s genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB ????? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

The launch of @iamsrk ‘s son has 4 phases as in the son of @iamsrk ,the director who does his first film ,the NCB in general and ofcourse the media for giving such an EXTRAORDINARY LAUNCH even before his father could ,but NCB tops the list ? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will ofcourse be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Aryan Khan has now been in the NCB custody for more then 10 days. There has been no recovery from him in person, which is why people feel it is a bogus case. In the NDPS Act, recovery is important. Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha are also in custody. The NCB says that it has got alleged links to international drug trafficking rings via the Whatsapp chats. Also Read - Bail or another 4 days in jail for Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan?