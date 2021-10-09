The arrest of Aryan Khan has sent shockwaves all over the nation. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are spending days tensed about what is going to happen. Now, they can apply for bail at the Sessions or High Court. Aryan Khan is now at the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with 2 other people. The film industry is backing Shah Rukh Khan in this matter. While some have called up the couple, others have taken to Twitter. The latest is composer Vishal Dadlani. He is known to be rather candid on social media. In an angry tweet he wrote that Shah Rukh Khan has his support. He tweeted, "If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up." He tweeted this in reply to filmmaker Dhoop Ashwini. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: NCB Deputy DG calls allegations of political interference against Shah Rukh Khan's son 'baseless' and 'malicious'

How many Producers, Directors who have worked with #SRK in last 30 years are standing in solidarity with him today ? — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) October 8, 2021

If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up. https://t.co/dtk4YJ7ZHW — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 9, 2021

The NCB law stands on recovery. In case of Aryan Khan, not a single ounce of drug has been recovered from Aryan Khan. He has said that he was invited as a guest to the party and did not even have a boarding pass. Nawab Malik who is a member of the NCP has slammed the raid as a fake one done to divert public attention from other issues. Abhishek Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Raveena Tandon are also in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan's driver called to NCB office for recording his statement – deets inside

Prayers for Gauri & Shahrukh. Hari Om ?? — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) October 8, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johny Lever (@iam_johnylever)

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Karan Johar was also seen outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat residence on Friday with lawyer Rustam N Mulla. The legal team will take the matter ahead on Monday. Let us see what happens in the next week. Also Read - Post Aryan Khan's arrest Byju's pauses all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan; here's how much SRK earned annually from the ed-tech brand