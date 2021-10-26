Today, the bail hearing of Shah Rukh Khan is happening at the Mumbai High Court. Aryan Khan was being represented by top counsel Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde so far. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has spruced up the legal team. Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohatgi is now representing him at the Bombay High Court. It seems the superstar has sought the services of Karanjawala and Co for this matter. Well, it is a known fact that India's top lawyers are the new nawabs. The nation's legal eagles make huge moolah and it is a known fact. Shah Rukh Khan is sparing no effort or money to get his son out of jail. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: 'Shah Rukh Khan feels Aryan won't get bail'; family friend makes revelations about grim mood at Mannat

Now, Mukul Rohatgi charges more than Rs 13 lakh per appearance in court. He is famous as the Additional Solicitor General of India. People who avidly followed the Sushant Singh Rajput case know who is Param Bir Singh. He is the head of the Home Guard and the former top cop of Mumbai. He reportedly took the services of Mukul Rohatgi to withdraw his plea of a CBI probe into Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's alleged corruption. When he hired the services of Mukul Rohatgi eyebrows were apparently raised as Rohatgi is known for his high fee. There are rumours that Shah Rukh Khan is paying Rs 25 crore for Rohatgi.

He has represented the Government of Gujarat during the 2002 riots. He was also the counsel for the Maharashtra Government in the infamous Justice BH Loya case. Mukul Rohatgi was paid a hefty fee of Rs 1.2 crore for this. In 1999, he became the Additional Solicitor General of India. Param Bir Singh faced flak for mishandling the Sushant Singh Rajput case in 2020. He had fought back saying that it was an attempt to tarnish image of Maharashtra Police.