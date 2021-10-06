Aryan Khan's arrest sent shockwaves across the nation on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's son was picked up along with 8 others in a raid conducted by the NCB on a cruise-liner on the Arabian Sea. Now, Shah Rukh Khan was busy with Atlee's film when this whole drama happened. It seems he has been tensed and has asked for a few days off till Aryan Khan gets bail from the NDPS Court. In the mean time, it is his body double Prashant Walde who is stepping in for the actor. It seems the shoot is happening in Cumballa Hill's BD Petit Parsee General Hospital. It is located in South Mumbai. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan requests his Bollywood friends TO NOT visit Mannat post Aryan Khan’s arrest; Nysa Devgn's OOPS moment and more

It seems Prashant Walde told Bollywood Hungama that he has been shooting in the absence of Shah Rukh Khan. It seems they have finished 20 days of the shoot while 180 days remained to be canned. This is indeed a long schedule. He is also supposed to film a song in Mallorca Spain with Deepika Padukone for Pathan. Walde said that Bollywood gets affected if people like Shah Rukh Khan do not work. He said that normalcy was slowly with shoots resuming and this issue happened. Reports are coming in that Shah Rukh Khan has cancelled the shoot of Pathan in Spain that was supposed to happen from October 7, 2021. Walde told Bollywood Hungama, "I can't comment. We get to know the schedule one night before. So I can't tell you exactly."

He also said that Shah Rukh Khan is a very helpful person who does not flaunt the kind of work he does for others. Yesterday, fans put banners outside Mannat promising their support to the superstar. They said they were with him in these testing times. Reports came in how Aryan Khan and the rest are having food made in the NCB mess. It seems Gauri Khan wanted to send some food but was not allowed to do so.