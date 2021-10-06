It is a tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri. After all, there is nothing more distressing in this world for parents than to see kids in trouble. While they are getting support from the film fraternity, the star is being subjected to immense trolling on social media. In the mean time, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are doing trends in his support on social media. Yesterday, fan clubs put banners outside Mannat. They told the superstar that they were with the family and him in this testing times and this too would pass. Many celebs have also termed this arrest as a witch-hunt given that no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde steps in for the superstar for Atlee's film shoot

In this world of Socia Media,

We fans are no less than Gaurav Chandn (FAN movie) .

Kisi ne uski khilaf muh bhi kholdiya na,

Phir hojati hai ladai!!

Love you bhai @iamsrk ?❤?

#shahrukhkhan #WeStandWithSRK #WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/7cORzdmMjz — Mè‽‽ (@mHawkinsYodha) October 6, 2021

On Saturday night, news came that Aryan Khan had been detained by the NCB in a raid conducted on a cruise-liner. It seems NCB officers went on the cruise dressed as guests. A party was happening where drugs were being circulated. It is being said that Kunal Jani gave a tip-off about the rave party to the NCB. He is the good friend of Rhea Chakraborty and late Sushant Singh Rajput. Jani, a restauranteur was also arrested for his links with peddlers. It seems the NCB was on the look-out for him for a long time.