Aryan Khan arrest: Shah Rukh Khan's son surprisingly doesn't find support from THIS politician who will 'not fight for those whose fathers are powerful'

Aryan Khan has been charged with with offences under Section 8 (c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Reportedly, the entire custody and subsequent interrogation of Shah Rukh Khan's son could be against the rules as there have apparently been no drugs that were recovered from his person or in his possession.