Aryan Khan and his few friends, who were detained from aboard a cruise ship, remaining in judicial custody after being arrested by the NCB on drug charges has been the biggest talking point across the country, dividing people all over. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has surprisingly received multiple extensions of judicial custody for Shah Rukh Khan's son despite his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, and his friend, Arbaaz Merchant's advocate, Taraq K. Sayed, having repeatedly appealed in the court for bail for their clients. And now, Aryan Khan has faced another setback after a politician, expected to voice support for him, hasn't done so.

We're talking about Asaduddin Owaisi, who, when asked about Aryan Khan's arrest while addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, said, "You are talking about a superstar's son. At least 27% of undertrial prisoners in UP jails are Muslims. Who will speak for them? I will fight for those who are voiceless and weak, not for those whose fathers are powerful."

Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri Khan sent Rs. 4500 to Aryan – the maximum amount allowed in jail – for his expenses after he wasn't allowed to received home-cooked meals.