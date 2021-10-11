The official news is that Aryan Khan's bail hearing will happen on Wednesday. This has happened after the Court has refused to give a week's time to the Narcotics Control Bureau. On the other hand, they have said that they have arrested one more foreign national in connection to the case. As of now, Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Khan Merchant are being lodged in the Arthur Road Jail of Mumbai. The prison is known for its hard core criminals and pitiable living conditions. Also Read - Gauri Khan returns home disheartened as Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing shifts to Wednesday

A family member told Rediff.com that the talk of Aryan Khan being kept in a quarantine cell and getting amenities is a lie. The family friend was quoted as saying, "All this talk of Aryan getting special treatment is a whole lot of hogwash. For all his pampered upbringing, and life in the lap of luxury, Aryan is a tough boy. He won't crack up and crumble, if that's the plan." It seems Gauri Khan wanted to send over some food to Aryan as she was worried about his diet when he was being held by the NCB. However, they refused the request. Aryan Khan and others ate from the NCB mess and from a restaurant outside the office.

Last Saturday, Aryan Khan was picked up by the NCB as they raided a cruise-liner which was allegedly having a rave party. They got a tip-off for the same. The NCB says that it has got some charas from one of the detainees however nothing was retrieved from Aryan Khan. Under the NDPS Act, recovery is a must to ascertain offence and quantum of punishment. Support for Shah Rukh Khan from all quarters is increasing. People feel that what is happening with Aryan Khan is nothing short of a witch-hunt. Let us hope that justice prevails in the truest sense!