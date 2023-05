The mystery behind Aryan Khan's ignoring Ananya Panday continues as this viral video surfaces online. In this video, you can see Aryan avoid eye contact with the Dream Girl 2 actress, who was her buddy once. Once upon a time, many felt that their equations changed after the drug case. While at the NMACC event, they happily posed together in Gauri Khan’s post after the video of Aryan ignoring her at the same event went viral. And now this latest video shows Aryan and Ananya Panday attending the same event where he chooses to have no eye contact with her, but what grabbed netizens attention this time is how the alleged beau of the actress Aditya Roy Kapur cannot let his eyes off her as he continues to look at her adoringly. Also Read - Aryan Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who got massively trolled for launching super expensive products

Watch the viral video of Aryan Khan avoiding eye contact with Ananya Panday, but do not miss how lovingly Aditya Roy Kapur is looking at the Dream Girl 2 actress.

This video of the Night Manager actor looking lovingly at Ananya only sparks the rumours of their relationship once again. You can see Aditya turn extremely alert and look at Ananya nonstop while she meets other people at the party. Ananya and Aditya have been allegedly dating each other, and this started at 's 50th birthday party. It was KJo who hinted at the same on his show, Koffee With Karan 7, when she appeared with her Liger co-star . Having said that, Ananya Panday's mom, Bhavna, put to rest all the speculations by saying that her daughter is single right now. Earlier, Ananya was allegedly in a relationship with and .

While Ananya and Aryan were an ideal friends before the girl made her Bollywood debut, after her entry into the industry, it looks like their quirks have changed, but on KWK 7, she did admit to having a crush on the superstar's son during their childhood days. The star kids moms continues to be goo friends till date and they had appeared together on Karan Johar's show KWK7. Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut with an OTT series named Stardom, reportedly.