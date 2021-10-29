Yesterday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz A. Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. But it is a conditional bail and 14 clauses have been set for them. They include ones like surrendering their passport and appearing in front of the NCB Bureau every Friday. Here is a look at the 14 conditions laid down by the Bombay High Court as reported by The Times of India... Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan shares unseen pics of Shah Rukh Khan's son and Arbaaz Merchant post court's verdict

Aryan Khan has to execute a PR Bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount.

The bail applicants/accused shall not indulge in any activity that is similar to the offence they have been charged with under the NDPS Act.

Aryan Khan and others should not try to establish communication with co-accused or other person directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication.

Applicants/Accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act)

Applicants/Accused neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence.

Applicants/Accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately.

Applicants/Accused shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media i.e. print media, electronic media etc. including social media.

Applicants/Accused shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai.

If the Applicants/Accused have to go out of Greater Mumbai, they shall inform the Investigating Officer; and shall give their itinerary to the Investigating Officer.

Applicants/Accused shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to mark their presence.

Applicants/Accused shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause.

Applicants/Accused shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB.

Once the trial begins, the Applicants/Accused shall not in any manner try to delay the trial.

We can see that there are a number of conditions here. It seems Shah Rukh Khan has headed to the Arthur Road Jail to bring his son back home. Finally, the family can heave a sigh of relief.