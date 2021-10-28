The big news is that Aryan Khan has finally got bail. After spending 25 days in Arthur Road Jail, he will be released tomorrow to go home to Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had spent a very stressful time in the past 20 days. After his bail got rejected by lower courts, the couple immersed themselves completely in the matter. Shah Rukh Khan put all his professional commitments on the backburner as he got to assembling an artillery of lawyers for his son, Aryan Khan. There was no recovery of drug made from the star kid. Today, the High Court granted him bail after former additional solicitor general of India Mukul Rohatgi listed out the points in his defence. Also Read - Aryan Khan granted bail: Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST REACTION to the BIG, HAPPY news will tear you up

He told NDTV that Shah Rukh Khan was extremely worried and tensed all through. Rohatgi said that he put aside every professional commitment and was with the legal team helping them with 'notes'. The top legal shark said that it looked like he had no eaten a proper meal in days and just drank coffee after coffee. It is evident that the actor's health suffered in the past few days. Shah Rukh Khan was staying at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai where even Mukul Rohatgi was lodged.

The actor and his wife might go tomorrow to the Arthur Road Jail to pick up Aryan Khan. Or else, it might be Pooja Dadlani and his bodyguard who will go to take him. It seems Gauri Khan's health has gone downhill in the past 10 days. She was losing hope as lower courts kept on rejecting the bail pleas. Family friends said that she was crying on the phone as she spoke to her friends. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan are some of the stars who gave strong support to the Khan family.

SRK's dignity and composure in this testing time proves he is indeed a king!