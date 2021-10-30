Aryan Khan Bail: Shah Rukh Khan to visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers?

Aryan Khan is finally back home. Today, he returned home around 11. 30 am from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. It was Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard and loyal aide, Ravi Singh who brought Aryan Khan out of the jail. It seems Shah Rukh Khan was there in one of the cars that went to the jail. It has been a harrowing four weeks for Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri. Never in their wildest dreams did they expect the matter to drag on for so long. Aryan Khan is back home now and they are having a tearful reunion. It seems Shah Rukh Khan is eternally grateful to God for the same. Also Read - Meet Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and know all about her family life, net worth and more

A source has told India Today that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri might soon visit Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple. The source was quoted as saying, "SRK may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as his son Aryan Khan was finally released from Arthur Road jail. This is his way of expressing gratitude to Ganpati Bappa." It is a known fact that the family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year at Mannat. The superstar has a beautiful pooja area too. He does share pics from Ganpati celebrations on social media... Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Satish Maneshinde says that the star kid is 'fortunate to get the best legal team'; says, 'One can imagine what would happen to a poor man'

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be very secular. It seems Gauri Khan took to praying and fasting during Navratri. It was a very stressful time for her. The producer kept a special fast. She even ordered the chefs that no sweets would be made at home till Aryan Khan got home. Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai, Raian Karanjawala and former solicitor general of India Mukul Rohatgi were representing him. It seems the star couple has plans to get a full health check-up done of Aryan Khan. They also want some counselling sessions so that he can get over the time spent in jail. Also Read - ‘Clueless AbRam looked on as Shah Rukh-Gauri-Aryan Khan had a heart-breaking emotional reunion; Suhana connected over video call’ – Family friend reveals details [Exclusive]