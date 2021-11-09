Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri went through the most traumatic phase of their lives as their son Aryan spent 25 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison. He got bail on October 28, 2021 much to the relief of everyone. But close friends of the Khan family have said that the trauma has left Aryan Khan scarred and he has got into a shell. It is a known fact that Aryan Khan is an introverted person. He does not talk much. After this incident, he has become even more reserved. The Khan family left for Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse on his birthday to spend some quiet family time together. A huge crowd had gathered outside Mannat but Shah Rukh Khan did not come out for his customary wave. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by the Mumbai Police after CCTV footage shows she met KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza

A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan told Bollywood Hungama that Aryan Khan is quiet and keeps to himself. It seems he is holed up in his room for the greater part and has no interest in meeting people. Aryan Khan who was always quiet has become quieter. It has been a week since he got bail but Aryan is still 'clammed up'. It seems the family does not force him to do things letting him recover quietly. A number of stories from the prison was leaked to the press like how Aryan Khan said he needed to take appointments to meet his dad at times. It was also said that he promised to work for the under-privileged members of society.

The source also said that Shah Rukh Khan has no plans to hire a bodyguard exclusively for Aryan Khan as of now. The superstar has cancelled all his shoots for the time being. He wants to be available for Aryan all the time. Shah Rukh Khan is keeping a close watch on his son who is traumatized by the experience. It was Ravi Singh, his loyal aide who accompanied Aryan Khan as he walked out of Arthur Road Prison. But Singh will soon leave along with Shah Rukh Khan for his shoots. The safety of his son is of utmost concern to the superstar.