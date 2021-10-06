Aryan Khan breaks down in tears, cries inconsolably after meeting dad Shah Rukh Khan in NCB Custody

Aryan Khan and others were nabbed from a rave party on a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise on October 2. After questioning and to investigate the matter further, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) got the star kid's custody till October 7. However, no drugs were found from him and as per reports on IANS and Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan had to take permission of NCB to get on call with his son. He spoke to him for 2 minutes and later, after the custody was extended, the Pathan star again had to seek permission to meet Aryan. It is being reported that Aryan Khan broke down as soon as he saw his father and cried inconsolably. Also Read - Aryan Khan's NCB custody extended: After Salman Khan, sister Alvira Khan pays a visit to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in Mannat – view pics

Meanwhile, it is being said that Aryan has been cooperative during the investigation and also confessed to doing drugs since 4 years. His Whatsapp chats were also accessed to find a link to international drug trafficking. was accompanied by his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt on the cruise, when the NCB came unannounced. It is said that it was Aryan's nervousness that alerted the NCB officials and led to his nabbing. Ever since Aryan's arrest, fans have been flocking and have also left Take Care King posters outside Bandra home, to show him that they stand by him during these tough times. Also Read - From Arhaan Khan to Alizeh Agnihotri – which of Salman Khan’s nephews and nieces do you think is the most Bollywood ready? View pics

Bollywood celebs have also come forward to extend their support to King Khan. , , , , Sussanne Khan and many others have expressed their views on social media while other friends like , , and others have been on messages and calls with Shah Rukh and Gauri. was the first friend from Bollywood to dash to Mannat following Aryan's arrest. Seema Khan, Alvira Khan, also visit Mannat. However, we have heard that Shah Rukh and his team have asked his friends from the film fraternity to NOT visit Mannat citing security concerns. Also Read - Salman Khan, Alvira Khan have nothing to do with it: Jewelry brand issues a statement on the fraud charges by the complainant

Aryan's custody will end tomorrow, it remains to be seen if he will finally get a clean chit and come home or if there is more trouble mounting for him. Meanwhile, he and others in NCB custody are beings served food like puri bhaji, daal-chawal and other such simple dishes available with street-vendors on paper plates.