Shah Rukh Khan is making immense news for Jawan. Though the big release of August 2o23 are OMG 2 and Gadar 2, all the buzz is around Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas clashing with Salaar and Jawan in the month of September. The actor has been going viral on Twitter after the success of Pathaan. We can see numerous unseen clips of him from the 90s and 2000s. Now, a clip has been shared on social media where we can see Shah Rukh Khan playing soccer with Aryan Khan. Other star kids like Shanaya Kapoor can be seen in the clip as well. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Ishaan Khattar: Ananya Panday dated these men in Bollywood before having a serious relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

We can see that Shah Rukh Khan is playing football in London. He tells his son to give the ball the hardest kick. He also teases him if he has learnt cheating from the Britishers in a joking manner. Aryan Khan can be heard calling his dad as Shawty. It is a slang. A few netizens commented on how he was so friendly with the kids. Aryan Khan looks really talkative in the video. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan said he will rip off the lips of the guy Suhana Khan kisses [Watch video]

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have made news this year with the launch of D'Vayol luxury jackets. They are priced in lakhs. Shah Rukh Khan modelled for the new collection. Aryan Khan has already become an entrepreneur. He has also begun work on the filming of his first web series for a top OTT platform. The show is about Stardom, and reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor has shot for a cameo for the same. Aryan Khan has no interest in chasing a career as an actor. Shah Rukh Khan also explained the reason for the same. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan to appear along with camera shy Aryan Khan on Karan Johar’s show

Trending Now

Suhana Khan already has two films in her kitty. She will be seen in The Archies adaptation made by Zoya Akhar for Netflix. The star kid was in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the promotions of the same. She has a film with Sujoy Ghosh in her kitty too. It is an action thriller where Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will come together.