Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share the most beautiful bond together, and they are more like friends than just this father-son duo, and this old video is proof. In this viral throwback video, you can see Shah Rukh Khan collecting all the love and kisses from his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana as he leaves for work. Shah Rukh Khan calls Aryan as he leaves, and you can see the little boy just cannot stop kissing his father on the forehead. This is the sweetest feeling for any parents. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan team up for an ad; Bollywood father-son duos who worked together

Watch this adorable throwback video of Aryan Khan kissing father Shah Rukh Khan's forehead as he leaves for work.

Shah Rukh Khan bids goodbye to his kids, where Suhana is busy eating her candy and playing games on her phone like every other kid, and Aryan is behaving like a big boy who is happily seeing off his father as he leaves for work. The fans are going over this video and are falling in love with this father and son duo. Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and 's first born and like they say first kid is always special. Aryan is definitely the special one in the Khan family. Today, Aryan Khan is a grown-up man, and he doesn't say goodbye to when he leaves for work but comes along with him. SRK and Aryan collaborated on a project together and shared it on social media, which created a huge stir on the internet. The fans were mesmerised to see them together onscreen for the first time ever.

Aryan Kahn is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a filmmaker. Aryan is not interested in acting, and he has been vocal about it in his family. In one of the interviews, the Pathaan star had said that Aryan is interested in directing and that he will have a filmmaker in his own history. If he does not work with him, he will work in his son's films. Adorable no? Well, the world is definitely waiting for this father and son to join hands together for a film. It will be a blockbuster already?