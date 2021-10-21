Ananya Panday reached the NCB office along with her dad, Chunky Panday some time back. The young actress was summoned after her name allegedly came up in the Whatsapp chats from Aryan Khan's phone. It seems some other star kids are also under the radar of the NCB. It seems the officials have asked a number of questions to Ananya Panday. These include details of how the drugs were supplied, what kind of drugs were consumed and how often did such alleged drug use take place. This has been reported to India Today by sources. Ananya Panday is still being questioned by the officials. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Ananya Panday reaches NCB office in relation to her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan’s son - Watch

The bail hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son will happen on October 26, 2021. The judge apparently refused a video conferencing. Today, the NCB officials also went to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat residence. It seems they needed some documents. The superstar has said that he will co-operate with the law as and when needed. Today, Shah Rukh Khan also met Aryan Khan in jail for 18 minutes. It seems father and son broke down when they saw one another. Aryan Khan has been in custody since October 2, 2021 after he picked up from an alleged rave party on a cruiseliner.

People from the opposition have slammed the Government for organized targeting of celebs from Bollywood. In the meantime, Suhana Khan is stationed in the US. Friends say that Shah Rukh Khan has put on a brave front for his family. It seems he is doing daily meetings with some of the country's top legal experts to find out a solution to this mess. He has support from his friends in the industry too. Salman Khan has stopped work on Tiger 3 for the moment. Even the schedules of Pathan have been delayed due to this. This is indeed the most horrible time for the superstar.