Aryan Khan was recently give a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB exonerated Aryan Khan of all charges levied against him and it has now become clear as the light of day that Shah Rukh Khan's son was unfairly detained for a shockingly lengthy period. And now, that Aryan's name has finally been cleared and SRK and his entire family can breathe a sigh of relief, a lot of skeletons are emerging from the NCB's closet.

Sameer Wankhede being singled out?

Former NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and rightfully so, post his inexplicable zeal to ruin and the hard-earned reputation of . According to TOI, a report by the NCB now claims that Sameer Wankhede is apparently being hounded by bigwigs and being "singled out" for how he harassed such important people during the fabricated investigation. Well, karma doesn't take long to strike, does it?

Aryan Khan case was consensual decision

An NCB source told Rediff that the decision to arrest Aryan Khan was consensual and not a one-man command that was followed without implementing the due procedure of arrest under the NDPS Act. The consensual decision was supposedly taken with the public prosecutor on board. However, the media dubbed it as one man's agenda. The source elaborated that in such high-profile cases, the decision to arrest someone is followed by a proper channel. Even the highest command in the chain is involved and only after that the arrests are made.

The source also stated that a month before Aryan's arrest. Sameer Wankhede was awarded the Union Minister's medal of excellence in investigations. Well, excuse us for not feeling sorry for Wankhede, and we can safely say that we speak for many out there with a conscience and rational mind.