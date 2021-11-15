Kiran Gosavi, who has been in the news since some time as a key witness in the Aryan Khan case, has now come forth with a shocking statement that could blow the entire case wide open and cast further doubts over the possible unscrupulous reasons behind NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arresting Shah Rukh Khan's son. Kiran Gosavi has now revealed that there wasn't any drugs in Aryan Khan's possession as per a report in NDTV. The claim has been made by another key witness in the case, Sam D'Souza, again as per the same NDTV report. Watch the video below: Also Read - As Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri search for Aryan Khan's personal bodyguard, Red Chillies office gets flooded with applications

Massive doubts have already been cast over Sameer Wankhede's diligence and sincerity in arresting , after several erstwhile claims from multiple sources over his stings being pulled by others as also about him extracting a personal vendetta in the hopes of making a quick buck from to let his son off. And now, this revelation by a key witness like Kiran Gosavi, who was supposed to be a key witness in the case for the Narcotics Control Bureau, has put their case in further jeopardy. In fact, many feel it's nothing but sweet karma coming back to hit Sameer Wankhede and his cronies at the NCB.

If there were no drugs at all on Aryan Khan at his time of arrest, as many have already claimed before Kiran Gosavi's admission, then the major question that arises is why was he arrested in the first place and under what grounds was he kept incarcerated for more than three weeks before finally getting bail? Justice needs to be served.