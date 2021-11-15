Aryan Khan case: Key witness Kiran Gosavi ADMITTED Shah Rukh Khan's son didn't possess any drugs on person, claims other witness Sam D'Souza

If there were no drugs at all on Aryan Khan at his time of arrest, as many have already claimed before Kiran Gosavi's admission, then the major question that arises is why was he arrested in the first place and under what grounds was he kept incarcerated for more than three weeks before finally getting bail?