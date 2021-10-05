Aryan Khan case: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan pay a visit to Mannat; Karan Johar makes a hasty return to Mumbai

Aryan Khan case: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan make a trip to Mannat while Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra cut trip short to come back to Mumbai