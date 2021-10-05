The extension of custody for Aryan Khan has been extended till October 7, 2021. This is indeed worrying news for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. We have seen people like Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and Pooja Bhatt standing in solidarity with the couple on social media. Salman Khan was the first celeb to pay a visit to Mannat on the night of the news. Yesterday, his sister Alvira Agnihotri also came to meet the couple. She visited them in the afternoon. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan spoke to his son for a couple of minutes before he was told to present himself in the court of law. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case: Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty and more Bollywood celebrities stand with Shah Rukh Khan during this tough time

Now, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen at the airport. It seems they had gone somewhere but made a hasty return to the city as the news of Aryan Khan's extension came about. The two did not pose for the paps and quietly exited the airport. Karan Johar headed straight home. At night, Gauri Khan's close friends Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari were also seen at Mannat. We guess that they came to meet the couple who are very restless right now. Shah Rukh Khan's manager and guard was present during the hearing of Aryan Khan at the NDPS Court.

The young man has allegedly told the NCB that he has been consuming drugs since four years. He said he would consume them in the UK and Dubai as well. His lawyer has said that no drugs have been found on Aryan Khan and his mobile is also clean. But as per reports, NCB claims that they have found links to the dark web and Bitcoin. These are indeed severe allegations. We have to see how the case proceeds in the coming days. Shah Rukh Khan has a couple of big films lined up and this is distressing for all fans!