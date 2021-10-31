Aryan Khan finally got bail on Thursday, and was back home on Mannat on Saturday. It was the former additional attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi who argued for the star kid. In an interview to Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, he said that time was very crucial in the case. He told the journalist that he had a great case on his India, and did not wish to pay any attention to the controversies surrounding it. He said that the main point was that Aryan Khan was not in conscious possession of any narcotic substance nor was he caught consuming. He said that the Whatsapp chats were old and did not talk of any conspiracy or planning to consume these drugs. Also Read - Aryan Khan comes home: 8 people who played an important role in Shah Rukh Khan's fight to bring back son from jail

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he said, "I came down to Mumbai from London on Tuesday. He was with us all through. Shah Rukh Khan made notes for the legal team. He told us when Aryan Khan left home, what happened before he left home and all the background of the matter. After getting two rebuffs from the lower courts, hope had started dimming for Shah Rukh Khan and his wife. I did not meet Gauri though. Time was crucial for us."

Rohatgi said that he stuck on the two main points of the case. He maintained that the family has no grievance against the NCB. It seems Shah Rukh Khan held his hand tightly after Aryan Khan got bail from the Bombay High Court. Talking about the case going to trial, he said he did not foresee it. "There are no strong grounds for the case going to trial. No substance has been recovered from Aryan Khan. The Whatsapp chats are old with no bearing on the matter," he says. Aryan Khan's legal team also included Amit Desai, Raian Karanjawala and Satish Maneshinde.